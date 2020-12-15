Biggs museum closing temporarily, going virtual

DOVER — In response to the growing COVID-19 numbers in the area and the recent stay-at-home advisory issued by the governor, the Biggs Museum of American Art has decided to close to the public from Wednesday through Saturday, Jan. 30.

According to a statement issued Tuesday, at the end of January, the museum will reevaluate its status and announce if it will reopen to the public or extend the temporary closure.

“While the museum was not ordered to close, we feel it is part of our social responsibility to make every effort to be a part of the solution in the state and to protect our visitors and staff when possible,” the statement read.

While the galleries are closed, the Biggs will still be offering a number of virtual programs and options to deliver the current exhibit, “Stairway to Heaven” which features illustrations by renowned surrealist Salvador Dali, and more to the public.

The Tuesday Night Tours and Lecture Series will continue as scheduled. A short teaser of these programs will be posted to the Biggs’ YouTube and Facebook pages every Thursday, but to see the full program via Zoom, registration is required through the events calendar at BiggsMuseum.org.

• Virtual Tour: Salvador Dali’s Illustrations from “The Divine Comedy” today, 6-7 p.m.

• Virtual Tour: Salvador Dali’s Illustrations from “Les Chants de Maldoror, “Jan. 5, 6-7 p.m.

• Virtual Guest Lecture by David Rubin, exhibition curator of Salvador Dali’s “Stairway to Heaven.” Jan. 19, 6-7 p.m.

Prerecorded Meditative Walking Tours of the Dali exhibition, as well as similar tours featuring galleries containing some of the Biggs’ Collections will be available after Christmas.

Private live virtual tours and free virtual school tours, class trips & workshops will be available. To book either of these options, email the Curator of Community & Academic Programs, Kristen Matulewicz at kmatulewicz@biggsmuseum.org.

A Virtual Creative Drawing Workshop will be held via Zoom on Jan. 22 from 6 to 8 p.m. During this two-hour workshop participants will look deeply at selected artwork from the exhibition “Salvador Dalí: Stairway to Heaven,” learn techniques that inspired surrealist artists, and draw inspiration from works within the galleries.

As part of the Happy Dali-Days celebration, the Biggs had planned to release one video for young artists each Saturday through December at 10 a.m. on Facebook and YouTube. These videos will be released as scheduled, along with the upcoming January Biggs Kids Workshop.

For all visitors who have pre-purchased tickets and made a reservation for daily admission, a member of the staff will be in touch to refund admission fees.

For more information, visit BiggsMuseum.org.