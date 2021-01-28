Biggs Museum to reopen next month

DOVER — The Biggs Museum of American Art in Dover announced Thursday that it will reopen next month after having it closed its doors Dec. 16 due to concerns over the coronavirus.

During the first phase of reopening, Feb. 3-6, the Biggs will open its doors to members and Biggs Society donors only, by reservation. From Feb. 10 onward, the Biggs will welcome reservations from the general public.

There is still time to see the exhibition, “Stairway to Heaven: Life and Death in the Visions of Salvador Dalí” featuring illustrations for “Les Chants de Maldoror” and “The Divine Comedy.” Due to high demand, the popular Dalí exhibition will be extended the maximum allowable time, an additional two weeks, through Feb. 20. Upon reopening, the Biggs will return to the operating hours of Wednesday– Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

In addition to the Dalí exhibition, the Biggs has installed “Toni Frissell: In Italy with the Tuskegee Airmen.”

The imminent fashion and society photographer, Toni Frissell (1907-88), held several official positions with the American Red Cross, the Women’s Army Corp and the U.S. Air Force to document World War II. This exhibition highlights her images of the Tuskegee Airmen, the 332d Fighter Group, from the collection of the Library of Congress.

This exhibition is being held in conjunction with the Annual Citywide Black History Month Celebration which happens each February. It is a series of events highlighting local Black history, culture, art, music, and theater.

For tickets and reservations to the Biggs, call 302-674-2111.