Biggs Museum to reopen on Friday after COVID-related closure

Dec 3rd, 2020 · by · Comments: 0

DOVER – The Biggs Museum of American Art will reopen to the public on Friday morning after being forced to close briefly due to a potential COVID-19 exposure.

Late Wednesday night, Biggs officials were able to clarify the potential exposure with a COVID Emergency Epidemiologist from the Division of Public Health. After reviewing the case it was determined through contact tracing that the museum could safely reopen with no threat to the public.

The Biggs Museum planned an intensive cleaning before reopening on Friday morning and resuming its programs as previously scheduled.

“At the end of the day, our goal is to serve the community and preserve the safest possible environment,” Biggs Museum staff said in a statement. “With the additional information that we received we are confident that we are able to do so. We apologize if we gave anyone a scare from this false alarm.

“However, we care about those who come to the Biggs beyond their time spent in the museum. Ultimately, if there is any uncertainty, we can sleep better having taken an unneeded precaution over an unneeded risk.”

Reach the Delaware State News newsroom at newsroom@newszap.com

Helpful Coronavirus links

Delaware Division of Health Coronavirus Page
CDC: About the Coronavirus Disease 2019
CDC: What to do if You Are Sick
Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center
AP News Coronavirus Coverage
Reopening Delaware: Resources for Businesses
Delaware Phase 2 guidance

Have a question, tip, or resources about the coronavirus pandemic? Submit it to our newsroom and we’ll do what we can to provide answers.

Tags:
Newsletter
Comments

© 2020 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie