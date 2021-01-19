Blippi the Musical to entertain families at Delaware State Fair

HARRINGTON — Blippi the Musical will entertain children and families on Friday, July 23 at 6 p.m. at the Delaware State Fair’s M&T Bank Grandstand.

With over 5 billion views and nearly 11.1 million subscribers, Blippi The Musical brings the energetic character Blippi off the screen and onto the stage with production, audience engagement and music.

Children from the ages of 2 to 7 years old across the world have quickly taken a liking to Blippi’s personality and teaching lessons. In the live show, they will continue to learn about the world around them while singing and dancing.

Tickets will go on sale Friday at noon and will range from $20 to $40 (plus ticket fee) or upgrade to VIP tickets for $150. Gates open at 5 p.m.

Delaware State Fair Summer Concert Series concerts can be purchased online at www.delawarestatefair.com, or by calling ETIX at 1-800-514-3849.

Sam Hunt (July 22), Lauren Alaina and Maddie & Tae (July 24), Demolition Derby (July 25), TobyMac (Jully 26), Tedeschi Trucks Band (July 27), Riley Green (July 28), I Love the 90’s Tour (July 30), and Hank Williams, Jr. (July 31) will also appear in July during the 2021 Delaware State Fair.

Also, the Roots & Boots Tour with Sammy Kershaw, Collin Raye and Aaron Tippin will play June 12 at the Quillen Arena on the fairgrounds