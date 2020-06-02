Boy Scouts holding virtual golf tourney

DOVER — The Del-Mar-Va Council of the Boy Scouts of America will be holding its 38th BSA Golf Classic virtually.

This tournament began Monday and will conclude July 20 with a virtual awards ceremony. Participants can register to play as individuals or foursomes online at dmvc.org/golf and then play an 18-hole scramble at a course. From there, enter the score online at the same website by July 17 or email cchapdelaine@dmvc.org. It’s that simple.

Winning teams will claim prizes and bragging rights.

All money raised benefits the 10,000-plus scouts across the Delmarva Peninsula.