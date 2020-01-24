Brian McKnight to perform in Harrington April 18

HARRINGTON — Harrington Raceway and Casino recently announced that Grammy-award winning R&B singer and recording artist Brian McKnight will perform at Exhibit Hall April 18 as part of the Live On Stage series lineup.

With over 30 million albums sold worldwide, numerous chart-topping hits and 16 Grammy nominations, Mr. McKnight has earned himself a top spot in contemporary music.

Born in Buffalo, New York, Mr. McKnight’s musical career began early in childhood in his church choir and as a band member at his school. By the age of 19, he signed his first recording deal with Mercury Records. In 1992, his self-titled album “Brian McKnight” was released followed by “I Remember You” (1995) and “Anytime” (1997). “Anytime” would sell over two million copies and was nominated for a Grammy.

Shortly after, Mr. McKnight released “Back At One” which would go on to sell over 3 million copies. Hit after hit would follow including songs like “One Last Cry”, “Find Myself In You”, “Home” and “Still.”

He has also been the recipient of American Music Awards, Soul Train Awards, NAACP Image and Blockbuster awards, and Billboard Songwriter of the Year.

Tickets are $75 for the 8 p.m. show and go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m. a

They can be purchased online at www.harringtonraceway.com, by calling 888-887-5687, Ext. 5246 or stopping by the Casino Gift Shop. All ages are welcome.

