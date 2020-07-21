Bridgeville Library now open with modified hours

BRIDGEVILLE — The Bridgeville Public Library is open. Temporary hours are Monday, Wednesday, Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Tuesday, Thursday from 1 to 7 p.m. Curbside service is still available to all and the Book Drop is open. Masks are mandatory and you must adhere to social distancing. Grab-N-Go Bags are available in the library. There are kits for all ages with activities inside for your child to complete at home. They also have Play and Learn Kits for pre-K children. If you do not want to come into the library for these, call 337-7401 Ext. 101 to schedule curbside pickup.

The Woodbridge Food Truck will be at the Bridgeville Library from 10:40 to 11 a.m. on Mondays with breakfast and lunch for two days; Wednesdays with breakfast and lunch for two days and Fridays with breakfast and lunch for three days. See the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/BridgevillePublicLibraryDE for details about other events happening at the library.