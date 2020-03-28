Bridgeville woman lands ‘Shark Tank’ deal

Bridgeville’s Katey Evans dove into ABC’s “Shark Tank” and fished out a deal during Friday night’s show.

She appeared on the hit program to pitch her family’s Frozen Farmer line of premium ice cream, dairy-free, gluten-free and fat-free sorbet, along with “nice cream,” a blend of ice cream and sorbet.

When in season, local ingredients are used in the frozen desserts, including those from the fields of her family’s third-generation farm, Evans Farm, on Route 404 in Bridgeville.

“More than 20 percent of the fruits and veggies in America don’t make it off the farm because they aren’t perfect enough for the grocery store shelves, resulting in billions of pounds of waste annually,” said Ms. Evans in a press release.

Ms. Evans, along with her husband Kevin and her mother, Jo Ellen Algier, created the product line that contributes to cutting food waste and creates a value-added product.

After four of the five “sharks” on the show turned down Ms. Evans’ offer of receivingn $125,000 in exchange for 20 percent of the family’s company’s, the remaining investor, Lori Greiner, said that although she wasn’t “a huge ice cream person,” the samples from The Frozen Farmer were the “best ice cream I’ve ever had in my entire life.”

Telling Ms. Evans that she could help her with the packaging and branding of the product line, Ms. Greiner counter-offered a deal for $125,000 for 30 percent on the contingent that they are able to land a national grocery store to sell the product line.

Responding that she has already had discussions with Wegman’s and Harris Teeter, Ms. Evans immediately accepted the deal.

The segment was preceded by a taped segment telling Ms. Evans’ story and showing scenes of her and her family in Bridgeville.

For more on Ms. Evans’ experience in the “Shark Tank,” read an interview with her next week in the Delaware State News.