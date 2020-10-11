Capital Ringers produce online Christmas concert



LEWES – The Capital Ringers, Delmarva’s community handbell ensemble, has been safely rehearsing Christmas music since July to record and produce a virtual holiday performance.

The 10-song mix of sacred and secular music will be available as a video link to individuals, churches, senior centers, businesses and other organizations at a time when most people will not have access to live performances.

The ensemble has three options available on its website at https://www.capitalringers.org/tidings-of-comfort-and-joy/:

• A complete concert, including song introductions, available to individuals beginning Dec. 6;

• A subscription service that includes two songs a week, beginning Nov. 21; and

• A branded or unbranded full-concert option for churches, businesses and other organizations that they are free to share with their particular community.

The two-concert options include a bonus video that features the making of the production and interviews with arrangers of the holiday repertoire.