Car, Truck, Motorcycle, and Tractor Show canceled

GEORGETOWN — The eighth annual Georgetown Breast Cancer Awareness Car, Truck, Motorcycle, and Tractor Show has been canceled.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the committee of the Georgetown Breast Cancer Awareness Car, Truck, Motorcycle, and Tractor show feels is it the responsible and right decision to cancel this year’s car show that was scheduled on October 18. The committee would like to invite the community, and local businesses to give in the spirit of the car show that they have so generously supported over the past seven years. As the event beneficiary, and a non-profit 501(c)(3), the Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition relies on the support of the car show, and other fundraisers that have also been canceled or postponed, to fund their breast cancer support programs in Sussex County. If you are interested in providing a sponsorship or personal donation to the Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition, in lieu of this year’s event, contact Connie Holdridge at 212-2947 ext. 1030 or via email at choldridge@debreastcancer.org.