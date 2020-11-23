Cardboard City drawn to life in Milford

Residents and business people of Milford have been inspired to create a Cardboard City, as part of the Big Draw Delaware celebration.

The Mispillion Art League is showcasing the homes, churches, businesses and buildings that represent life in the Milford area. Take a close look and you’ll spot a lighthouse, a bowling alley, a coffee shop and more!

On Saturday, freelance photographer Ariane Mueller captured some art league visitors enjoying the cardboard creations.

Below, her photos showcase many of the cool creations.





















