Cardboard city takes over Mispillion Art League

Above and below, more than 60 people contributed to a cardboard city that has taken over Mispillion Art League. As part of this year’s Big Draw Delaware celebration, an annual program of the Mispillion Art League, artists of all ages received an art kit and were encouraged to contribute to the town by replicating areas of Milford. (Special to the Delaware State News/Paige Deimer)

MILFORD — Great pieces of art have been created during pandemics.

Shakespeare wrote “King Lear.” Giovanni Boccaccio penned “The Decameron.” Pieter Bruegel the Elder painted “Triumph of Death.” Egon Schiele brushed “The Family.”

COVID-19 is no exception. In times of quarantine, illness and uncertainty, people create art.

For more than 60 people in Milford, the quest to create came in the form of recycled goods and cardboard. As part of the Big Draw Delaware celebration, an annual program of the Mispillion Art League, artists of all ages received an art kit and were encouraged to contribute to a cardboard town. The theme of this year’s Big Draw was ecology and recycling.

Artists of all ages used recycled goods to create their vision of Milford. Some, like Cathy Walls, constructed a replica of downtown row houses. Others like Bette Cook used the cardboard to construct her dream home, which features unique architecture and beautiful landscaping. One little boy came into the Mispillion Art League wearing his creation — a parking garage, said Morgan Golladay, president of Mispillion Art League. He stuck his head out the top, and his arm out the sides.

The league has received more than 55 buildings.

“It’s huge,” said Ms. Golladay. “It’s taken over the entire gallery. It’s like the plant that just kept growing and growing and growing. Even the adults got psyched up by doing it. We’ve gotten buildings that are representative of actual buildings in Milford and fantasy buildings. It’s been a marvelous experience.”

People can see the exhibit at the Mispillion Art League at 5 N. Walnut St., Milford. It fills more than two gallery rooms.

“I think they got excited about the idea, said Rosemary Connelly, member of the board of directors and chairwoman for The Big Draw Festival DE. “We are really thrilled that everyone seemed to embrace this idea. We hope it’s because they felt the need for some creative expression.”

The Mispillion Art League is open Wednesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, call 302-430-7646 or email mispillionarts@gmail.com.