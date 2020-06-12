Carlton among headliners for online Ladybug Festival

Singer Vanessa Carlton will appear at the online Ladybug Festival June 29 and June 30. (Submitted photo)

WILMINGTON — In the wake of COVID-19, Gable Music Ventures, creators of The Ladybug Music Festivals in both Wilmington and Milford, announced Friday that they have partnered with Jet Phynx Films Creative Agency to launch the summer’s biggest online all-female music festival on June 29 and June 30 kicking off at 5 p.m.

Wilmington native Jamila Mustafa, of MTV and BET, will be hosting this year’s event. Tickets are on sale now via www.theladybugfestival.com. Twenty of the 50-plus acts have been announced so far with notable names being Vanessa Carlton, Kechi Okwuchi and Evie Clair (“America’s Got Talent”), Taimane, Lauren Ruth Ward and Gina Chavez. Additional lineup announcements will be taking place over the coming days.

In addition to musical acts, the lineup will include: short cooking demonstrations, yoga, happy hour with an official festival cocktail and mocktail, and features for several Delaware visual artists.

Gable Music Ventures founded The Ladybug Music Festival with the intention of bridging this gap, celebrating the empowerment of women, and giving women a stage to share their voices. When the festival could not be held in public, the team saw an opportunity to continue their mission while also raising funds for those affected by the pandemic.

In doing so, there will be a $20 donation to stream the two-day event. A portion of proceeds will be distributed nationally to the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund, who will be creating a fund specifically to assist female artists in financial crises due to loss of business from COVID-19 event closures.

Additionally, funds will be distributed to a Delaware-based nonprofit organization, Downtown Visions, to benefit the Wilmington-based small businesses which would have normally been involved and profited from the live production of the event.