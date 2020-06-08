CCGM Annual Golf Classic tees off July 16

MILFORD — The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Milford’s 27th annual Golf Classic is being held at the Rookery North, located at 6152 S. Rehoboth Blvd. in Milford, and is the first tournament of the 2020 season.

Registration and lunch will begin at 11:30 a.m. and a shotgun start is set for 1 p.m., Thursday, July 16. The entry fee of $100 per person or $400 for a foursome. The fee includes green fees, carts, use of the practice range, mulligans, lunch, snacks and beverages, a putting contest, a goodie bag, a keepsake team photo sponsored by C.M. Baker Photography, and dinner. Other contests will be featured on the course.

Balls are currently being sold for the Ball Drop Contest. You can “purchase” a ball $5 each by contacting the CCGM, and you don’t have to be present to win. If your ball is the closest to the pin you will win $150. The organization is currently accepting teams and/or individuals, and you don’t have to be a member of the CCGM to participate. Sponsorship opportunities are also available, ranging from $50 Friend of the Chamber to $1,000 Corporate Sponsor. For more information concerning the 27th Annual Golf Classic, or the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Milford, call 422-3344 or email milford@milfordchamber.com.