CHEER Car Show set for Saturday

Gavin Praczko of Seaford and his father Vince Praczko look at a 1931 Ford Roadster at last year’s CHEER Car Show. (Delaware State News/Glenn Rolfe)

GEORGETOWN — Modified somewhat due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 10th Annual CHEER Car, Truck & Bike Show will be held Saturday at the Warren L. & Charles C. Allen CHEER Community Center on Sand Hill Road east of Georgetown.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Social distancing and facial coverings/masks are requested.

This year’s theme is “Wheels for Meals – A Decade of Classics.”

Pandemic regulations make it impossible for CHEER to offer its usual champagne buffet this year. However, patrons can still enjoy a pickup lunch featuring a chicken and rib combo barbecue platter, which will be served from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Individual tickets for the barbecue are $15 and can be purchased the day of the event. Only 250 platters will be prepared.

Musical entertainment will be provided by local disc jockey Sky Brady.

Vehicle registration is $30 per vehicle, which includes the price of two barbecue tickets. On-site registration opens at 8 a.m. and all vehicles must be registered and positioned by 10 a.m. or will they not be judged.

Trophies will be awarded at 1 p.m. in several categories and the first 125 vehicles registered will receive dash plaques.

Pre-registration is encouraged and can be mailed or completed online at www.cheerde.com.

Last year’s event had over 100 vehicles entered.

For more information contact Carmel at 302-515-3048 or crickenbach@cheerde.com or Walt Kooopman at (302) 945-7122 or RBDJET61@verizon.net.