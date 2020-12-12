Choir School to perform at Winterthur Sunday



WILMINGTON — The Choir School of Delaware will serve as Winterthur’s artists-in-residence during the fall 2020 and spring 2020 seasons. The Choir School of Delaware will present a series of concerts during the Winterthur Yuletide House Tours in December, followed by a concert celebrating fables, fairy tales and nursery rhymes in April of 2021.

The first show “Sounds of the Season” will be staged Sunday at 11 a.m., noon, 1, 2 and 4 p.m. at Copeland Hall, Winterthur Museum, Garden & Library.

Online streaming of the 4 p.m. concert will be available for purchase at choirschoolofdelaware.org

The intergenerational choir will tell classic holiday stories through song, including “A Dickens Christmas” and other traditional favorites.

Tickets are available at winterthur.org or by calling 302-888-4600.