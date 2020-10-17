Civil War program presented online



DOVER — In recognition of the Delaware heroes who fought in the American Civil War, Dover’s Old State House will present “Civil War Band of Brothers: Four Men of the First Delaware Regiment” on Thursday at 6 p.m. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the program will not be conducted in front of a live audience but will instead be streamed live via Zoom.

The Civil War has captured Americans’ imaginations for more than 150 years since the conflict’s conclusion in 1865.

In this lecture, created by Old State House historical interpreters, viewers will have an opportunity to learn about the true stories of four men — a doctor, a chaplain, a soldier and an Irish immigrant — who served in the Union Army’s First Delaware Volunteer Infantry Regiment which participated in some of the bloodiest battles of the war including Antietam, Fredericksburg and Gettysburg.

“Civil War Band of Brothers: Four Men of the First Delaware Regiment” is free and open to its first 100 registrants.

Viewers must register for the program by going to the following sign-up link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_wtXbL062QMeD1r-xP9E1eg. For additional information, contact The Old State House at 302-744-5054. Go to the following for information on how to join a Zoom meeting.