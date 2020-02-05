Coalition sponsoring creative dance presentation: Mary Ann Shadd Cary

GEORGETOWN – In celebration of the 100th anniversary of Women’s Suffrage, the Richard Allen Coalition, Inc. will sponsor a creative dance presentation by the University of Delaware Dance Theatre.

The presentation – “Mary Ann Shadd Cary/Her Life and Legacy” – will be held Saturday, Feb. 22 at 3 p.m. at Georgetown Middle School, located at 301 West Market Street, Georgetown.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for youth.

The arts and performance project bring attention to Mary Ann Shadd Cary, the first black woman newspaper editor in North America.

Born to a free family in Wilmington, after editing the Provincial Freeman in the 1850’s, she went on to become the first black woman to enroll at Howard University’s new Law School.

Despite these accomplishments, she is relatively unknown in Delaware. Ms. Shadd Cary was a fiery participant in the Colored Conventions movement where she was one of the few women recognized by the hundreds of men whose names appear as official delegates.

The event is presented by Sharing our Legacy Dance Theatre. The artistic director is Lynnette Young Overby, with Michelle Peebles the narrator.

For more information, call 302-258-7182; email richardallenschool@yahoo.com; or mail information request to: Richard Allen School, P.O. Box 624, Georgetown, DE 19947.