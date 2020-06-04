Concerts to ring out around Sussex County

Glass Onion lead singer Dale Teat, left, sings with Georgetown Mayor Bill West during last year’s New Year’s Eve celebration in Georgetown. Glass Onion will perform in Millsboro this summer. (Delaware State News file photo)

As Delaware reopens from the COVID-19 shutdown, Sussex towns and cities are looking to restart their concerts.

The first concert in Georgetown’s summer concert series altered by the pandemic takes the stage Thursday, June 18 on the grounds of the Marvel Carriage Museum.

33 1/3, a popular Delmarva-based band that features classic rock, soft rock and a bit of country, will play from 7 to 9 p.m.

Attendees have two options for concert enjoyment. One is to sit outside, maintaining 6-foot social distancing from others. The other option is to remain in your vehicle and tune to the designated frequency – 96.9 FM – via a transmitter provided by State Sen. Brian Pettyjohn.

The June 18 event kicks off the concert series following cancellation of three previously scheduled concerts due to the pandemic, said Georgetown Mayor Bill West.

Sponsors are needed in support for this year’s concert series.

The Marvel Museum is at 510 S. Bedford St.

Millsboro

Meanwhile, Millsboro Town Council Monday night gave the green light for a Tuesday, July 7 concert at Cupola Park featuring the band Glass Onion.

Town leaders do not foresee restrictions or limitations during the COVID-19 state of emergency as an issue. Currently, outdoor gatherings are restricted to no more than 250 people.

Millsboro Assistant Town Manager Jamie Burk said word Monday from Glass Onion is they are prepared to come.

“It is an outdoor event,” Mr. Burk said. “I don’t think we exceeded 50 individuals last year. So, I don’t see an issue.”

“I went to an outdoor event Friday night, and it was amazing the people who were interested in getting out with their family,” said councilman Larry Gum.

Lewes

The Lewes Summer Concert Series lineup in Stango Park is set for 2020, with some modifications for social distancing.

The first concert will be Tuesday June 23 at 7 p.m. with the Delaware 287th Army Band. All concerts will start at 7 p.m. and be located outdoors in Stango Park. There is no indoor rain location at this time due to COVID restrictions and limitations.

If inclement weather is in the forecast, the concert will be canceled and notifications will be sent out by email blast and posted on the Lewes Parks and Recreation Facebook page.

Other modifications for the concert series include the Phase 1 plan for outdoor gatherings by the governor, which include a limit of 250 attendees, 6 feet separation between family groups, and wearing face coverings/masks. The city will have two portable toilets at the concert venue for concert patrons only and hand sanitizer will be provided.

All are welcome to bring chairs, blankets, snacks, and their dancing shoes.

For more information, visit www.ci.lewes.de.us/list.aspx.