CoroAllegro performs Friday, January 10 at Old State House

DOVER — Friday night, Delaware Friends of Folk will present the next event in their 2019-20 Old State House concert series, inside the Old State House on The Green in Dover.

This show features the Delaware-based choral group CoroAllegro.

This is the sixth season in the series, which is produced in cooperation with the First State Heritage Park and is supported by a grant from the Kent County Fund for the Arts. The free one-hour performance will begin at 7:30 pm. Seating is limited.

CoroAllegro has been Delaware’s Chamber Choir for over 30 years, presenting concerts throughout the state that represent the full choral spectrum, from classical to Broadway, jazz, pop, folk, and contemporary choral.

Although based in Wilmington, they are an integral part of the Delaware community. In the past year they’ve collaborated with the Delaware Center for Horticulture, partnered with the Kingswood Community Center in Wilmington both to bring their seniors to their concerts at low cost and to present an outreach concert and social at their facility.

CoroAllegro expanded their seasonal offerings into Kent County, performing at the Biggs Museum’s “Happy Holidays, Dover!” event, and now as part of the Delaware Friends of Folk/First State Heritage Park series. At the end of their season, they will return to Bethany Beach for the third time in five years to present a concert in support of Operation SEAs the Day, a beach week event for wounded soldiers and their families.

CoroAllegro is conducted by Jeffrey Dokken. Over the past decade, Mr. Dokken has performed all across the United States in some of America’s greatest venues, including The Kennedy Center and Carnegie Hall. Internationally, he’s performed at Teatro Sanchez Aguilar, The Pedro Calmon Theater, Giovanni Battista Martini Hall, Teatro Centro Civico Eloy Alfaro, Pumapungo Theater, and Teatro Bolivar.

Delaware Friends of Folk are partially supported by a grant from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts. The Division promotes Delaware arts events on www.DelawareScene.com.

