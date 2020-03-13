Coronavirus-related cancellations

The following events have been canceled or postponed by organizers due to concerns over the coronavirus:

Ag Safety Conference

The Delaware Farm Bureau’s annual Ag Safety Conference, scheduled for Wednesday at the Harrington Fire Hall, has been postponed. For more information, visit https://defb.org/delaware-farm-bureau-ag-safety-conference-postponed/.

Mediation Training

The Center for Community Justice has canceled the April training.

Sussex County Aging Committee March Meeting

The Sussex County Advisory Committee on Aging & Adults with Physical Disabilities meeting scheduled for Monday has been canceled as Delaware public health officials respond to the growing COVID-19 outbreak in the state and across the nation. For more information, visit the committee’s page at www.sussexcountyde.gov/boards-committees.

Celtic Harvest Performance

The Saturday performance by Celtic Harvest, to be held at Smyrna Opera House has been canceled. For refunds, call 653-4236 or send e-mail to admin@smyrnaoperahouse.org to request a refund.

Third Annual Book Festival

The Third Annual Book Festival to be held at Smyrna Opera House on March 21 at 1 p.m. has been cancelled. For refunds, call 653-4236 or send e-mail to admin@smyrnaoperahouse.org to request a refund.

Delaware Ag Museum and Village’s Spring Market

The 2020 Spring Market scheduled for March 28 at Delaware Agricultural Museum and Village has been postponed until later in the spring.

‘Kiss Me Kate’ Performance

Clear Space Theatre has announced that all remaining performances of “Kiss Me Kate” have been cancelled. For updates, visit www.clearspacetheatre.org.

RD 20 Democratic Committee

RD 20 Democratic Committee has decided to cancel their upcoming meeting on Thursday at Fish On Restaurant, 17300 Village Main Blvd. in Lewes.

Women’s Wellness and Business Conference

Women’s Wellness and Business Conference scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Dover Downs Hotel and Casion has been postponed.

March Gals That Give benefit for Nemours

The Thursday event to benefit Nemours Milford Campus has been postponed until June 9. If you have purchased a ticket for March, your ticket will be accepted for the June 9 event. If you cannot make the June 9 event, a refund can be requested by e-mailing GalsThatGiveCharity@gmail.com.

Friends of Cape Henlopen Flea Market

Friends of Cape Henlopen State Park are canceling their March 21 Flea Market.

Ribbon Cutting for WILDE

The ribbon cutting for Women in Leadership Development & Empowerment scheduled for tonight at 7:30 has been postponed. A new date will be announced.

STEM Goes Red Event, Southern Delaware Go Red for Women

STEM Goes Red Event and the Southern Delaware Go Red luncheon planned for Wednesday and Thursday, March 19 has been rescheduled. The STEM Goes Red event has been rescheduled for Tuesday, May 26. The Southern Delaware Go Red event has been rescheduled for Wednesday, May 27.

Maxwell Quartet Concert

The Seaford Community Concert Association March 31 concert featuring the Maxwell Quartet has been postponed.

DNREC postpones public events

Events being postponed include the annual DuPont Nature Center spring cleanup scheduled for Saturday and the annual beach grass planting at multiple beaches in the state scheduled for Saturday, March 21. For the latest information in Delaware, visit de.gov/coronavirus.

CDCC events

The Central Delaware Chamber of Commerce has rescheduled and cancelled the following upcoming events. The March Sunset Business Mixer and ribbon cutting, originally scheduled for March 25 at Advantech, Inc. has been canceled. The 18th Annual Legislative Luncheon at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino, originally scheduled for March 26 has been rescheduled to Friday, May 1 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., The 19th Annual 55+ Expo at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino, originally scheduled for April 23, is rescheduled for Tuesday, June 30 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. If you have questions, call the CDCC office at 734-7513.

Dover Human Relations Commission Meeting

The Dover Human Relations Commission meeting scheduled for Thursday has been canceled.

Hope Clinic Annual Fundraiser

The annual Fundraiser, that was scheduled for March 28, has been postponed.

Sussex County Libraries

Sussex County libraries are suspending all activities and events at their facilities through at least the end of March.

Friends of Old Dover Lecture

The Friends of Old Dover “Homes of State Street” scheduled for March 28 at Dover City Hall Chambers has been postponed

Milton Theatre performances

Tonight’s Milton Theatre performances from Andy Gross has been canceled and Holly Ferris on Saturday has been postponed. An email has been sent to all ticketholders.