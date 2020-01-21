Country music’s Vassar to play Harrington’s Exhibit Hall

HARRINGTON — Country songwriter and recording artist Phil Vassar will perform at the Exhibit Hall on Saturday, March 14 as part of the Live On Stage series line-up.

Celebrating 20 years of chart-topping country hits, Mr. Vassar is taking them on the road with his “Hitsteria Tour.” With 10 No. 1 singles, 15 Top 10s and 27 Top 40 hits, he has become a staple in American country music. Hits including “Carlene,” “Just Another Day in Paradise,” “Six-Pack Summer,” “When I Love You,” “I’m Alright” and “I’m Already Gone” have garnered a legion of fans throughout the years.

Before he began his own recording career, Mr. Vassar was racking up hits on the radio co-writing singles for several country artists on the charts. Mr. Vassar’s songwriting career blossomed in the mid-’90s when he landed a publishing contract with EMI and wrote hits for Collin Raye (“Little Red Rodeo”), Alan Jackson (“Right on the Money”), Tim McGraw (“For a Little While”), Jo Dee Messina (“Bye Bye, Alright”), and Blackhawk (“Postmarked Birmingham”). He signed a record deal of his own with Arista in 1998 and was named ASCAP’s Country Songwriter of the Year in 1999.

Mr. Vassar went on to release six albums, a total of two ASCAP Songwriter of the Year trophies, ACM’s Top New Male Vocalist and sold-out shows across the country.

Tickets, at $49 for the 8 p.m. show go on sale Thursday at noon and can be purchased online at www.harringtonraceway.com, by calling 888-887-5687, Ext. 5246 or stop by the Casino Gift Shop. All ages are welcome.

