Country’s Stell, actress Ackerman to take part in Dover NASCAR activities

DOVER — Matt Stell, a chart-topping country music star, will sing a virtual version of the national anthem prior to the Drydene 311 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, the final event of Dover International Speedway’s six-race, three-day NASCAR weekend Friday through Sunday.

Before the Saturday Drydene 311 NASCAR Cup Series race, actress Malin Akerman, star of Netflix’s “The Sleepover,” will serve as the race’s grand marshal, giving drivers the command to start their engines.

An Arkansas native, Mr. Stell reached the top of Billboard’s Country Airplay chart with his 2019 single “Prayed For You,” a multi-week No. 1 Platinum-certified hit and featured on his “Everywhere But On” EP, also the title of his Top 15 and climbing current single. Co-written by Stell, “Prayed For You” has accumulated more than 270 million streams.

Mr. Stell has performed on TV programs such as “Good Morning America” and “Bachelor in Paradise,” made his Grand Ole Opry debut in 2019, and his Give A Damn Foundation raises funds for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Doctors Without Borders and the Humane Society.

“The Sleepover” is a family adventure-comedy about Clancy (Sadie Stanley) and her kid brother Kevin (Maxwell Simkins), who discover that their seemingly normal stay-at-home mom Margot (Malin Akerman) is actually a former high-end thief in the witness protection program. When both their mom and dad (Ken Marino) are kidnapped and forced to pull one last job with an ex-flame of Margot’s (Joe Manganiello), the siblings must team up to rescue their parents over the course of one action-packed night.

Ms. Akerman has also starred in films such as “Final Girls,” “I’ll See You In My Dreams,” and “Rampage,” as well as hit TV shows such as “Entourage” and “Billions.”

The NASCAR weekend at Dover International Speedway will take place without fans due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.