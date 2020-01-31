Curtain rises on Second Street Players’ comedy

Cheryl Graves, Karen Marshall and Bella Ruiz as three generations in “Moon over Buffalo’ – Ethel, her daughter Charlotte and her daughter Rosalind. (Submitted photo)

MILFORD — Second Street Players in Milford will start its 40th season of shows with more than a few laughs.

“Moon Over Buffalo,” a madcap comedy written by Ken Ludwig, will start tonight and run for two weekends through Feb. 9.

The story centers on George and Charlotte Hay, fading stars of the 1950s. While on the brink of a disastrous split-up cause by George’s involvement with a young ingénue, they get word that they might just have one last shot at stardom, starring in a Frank Capra movie. Unfortunately for George and Charlotte, everything that could go wrong does go wrong.

Milford residents Karen Marshall and Reinhold Longenbach lead the cast of this production, which is directed by Jeff Horn of Milton.

The show’s cast of eight also includes Sammy Commisa, David Hall and Bella Ruiz (all of Milford), Cheryl Graves (Rehoboth Beach), and David McDonald and Carol Torrey (both of Felton).

Mr. Horn promises “one of the funniest evenings you will get to experience on the live theater circuit in southern Delaware this season.

“Directing the kickoff show for SSP’s 40th season is a great honor. And the board could not have selected a more entertaining and humorous farce of a show than ‘Moon Over Buffalo’ to present. This cast is knocking it out of the park, taking Ken Ludwig’s very funny characters and finding new laughs for the audience to enjoy.”

Performances will be at the Riverfront Theater, 2 S. Walnut St. in Milford.

Show dates are today, Saturday and Sunday and Feb. 7, 8, 9 with curtain at 7 p.m. for Friday and Saturday shows, and 2 p.m. for Sunday shows. Tickets are $20 with a $1 discount for seniors, students and military for Sunday matinees. Reserved seating tickets can be purchased at www.secondstreetplayers.com or by calling the box office at 800-838-3006.

“Moon Over Buffalo” is presented through special arrangement with Samuel French; all authorized performance materials are also supplied by Samuel French. The show is supported, in part, by a grant from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency, in partnership with the National Endowments of the Arts.