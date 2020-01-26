Dancing with the Delaware Stars champions

Jan 26th, 2020

Winners Jessica Moyer and Scott Becker celebrate with their trophies Saturday night in the Dancing with the Delaware Stars event to benefit Mom’s House of Dover & Greater Dover Boys & Girls Club at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino. Special to the Delaware State News/Jason Minto

