Dancing with the Delaware Stars Preview Night Thursday

DOVER — Dancing with the Delaware Stars dance partners will debut their routines to an open house during a preview night Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at The Boulevard Live Entertainment Restaurant, 1036 Lafferty Lane, Dover.

Drink and dinner specials will be available. DJ and dancing for open dance after the preview.

The event will help raise money for Mom’s House and the Boys and Girls Club of Dover.

The annual contest will be held at Dover Downs, Jan. 25. Local celebrities are partnered with dance professionals to perform a judged dance routine similar to the hit television show.

All dance couples compete for the Mirror Ball trophy. Couples are judged on dollars raised, judges score and votes from the public. Visit www.dwdstars.com to place your vote.

For more information about the DWDS Preview Night contact Sherrii Brentari at sbrentari@esng.com.

