DBG 2020 preview opening for members

DAGSBORO — Ray Sander, president of Delaware Botanic Gardens (DBG), announced that the gardens will have a two-week opening preview starting July 16 for members and Incentive Award Volunteers. The gardens have been closed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Depending on the Delaware and Sussex County public health conditions, we hope to open to the public by the end of July,” Mr. Sander said. They will make another announcement when they are able to welcome the public.

A new addition to DBG is the Rhyne Garden, which was planted this spring-early summer by DBG staff and volunteers and celebrates 12,000 native plants in the one-acre site. The Rhyne Garden runs down the middle of the Entry Garden parking area, providing a conveyance to capture excess stormwater runoff.

The “Rhyne” is a representation of the tax ditches present throughout Delmarva that were built to carry water away from our sea level area wetlands to create agricultural land. If you would like to become a member and enjoy the gardens in July, the organization suggests you visit their website, www.delawaregardens.org/membership.

All DBG visitors and staff are required to wear a face mask, practice social distancing, and wash hands at sanitation station when entering and leaving the site. One-way directional pathways will be marked to ensure everyone’s safety. If a member/volunteer is sick or has been in contact with someone who has had COVID-19, they are asked to postpone their visit. Delaware Botanic Gardens is located at 30220 Piney Neck Road in Dagsboro.

For more information go to www.delawaregardens.org.