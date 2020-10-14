Del-Rods to host their Fall Wrap Up show



DOVER — Del-Rods’ final car show of the season will be held on Saturday, Oct. 31 at the Greentree Shopping Center (Del. 8 in Dover) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Registration is from 9 a.m. to noon and the fee is $15 per vehicle. The rain date is Sunday, Nov. 1. The first 75 entrants will receive a commemorative dash plaque. This show is open to any make or model of car and truck. Trophies will be awarded at approximately 2 p.m.

A DJ will provide musical entertainment. Door prizes and a 50/50 raffle will be available. Attendees are asked to observe all precautions recommended by the CDC.

For more information, contact Rich Selg at Rsludge47@aol.com or visit Delrodcarclub.org.