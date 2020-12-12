Delaware Art Museum Winter Festival set



WILMINGTON — The Delaware Art Museum will continue its tradition of a Winter Festival, this year situating it al fresco. during a family-friendly market and entertainment event on the Museum grounds on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event is free for Members and $5 for nonmembers. To comply with social distancing guidelines, capacity is limited; therefore, reserved and timed tickets are required. Guests will be asked to wear masks unless seated and eating or drinking. A ticket also entitles the bearer to museum admission that day.

Guests can shop from regional artisans and local food and beverage purveyors, and listen to festive music performed by traveling carolers. caramels and other caramel products

Should weather interfere with the event, Sunday, Dec, 13 has been selected as the makeup date. DelArt’s weekend hours are 10 am to 4 pm. For more information, visit delart.org.