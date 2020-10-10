Delaware Symphony to present digital season



WILMINGTON — After months of strategic planning, the Delaware Symphony Orchestra will present its upcoming 2020-2021 season. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the DSO has opted to present the season in a fully digital format that will keep both patrons and musicians safe.

Though the method of delivery will be completely new for us, the music will be the same — from classics, to lesser-known gems, the season will have the appeal of an in-person one without any of the risks,” said Music Director David Amado.

The DSO will present a Chamber Series of three programs and a Classics Series consisting of six programs, with a diverse and captivating repertoire that will feature both classic and modern masters. Digital season subscriptions and single tickets are available for purchase on the Symphony’s website.

“As early as last March, we understood that the 2020-2021 season would not look anything like normal,” said Executive Director J.C. Barker. “Our first step was to move the bulk of our season past the beginning of January 2021. We have since watched closely and listened to the science as the virus has progressed.”

All nine productions of the 2020-2021 season will be presented in a “video on demand” format. Ticket holders and their household will receive a unique link to view the concert as soon as it premieres. They will also be able to view the performance multiple times for 30 days after it goes live.

Strict adherence to all health recommendations will be the cornerstone this year. Throughout months of planning, the multiple conversations among musicians, board, and staff established a set of guidelines that the DSO believes will keep everyone safe during the season.

For ticket prices and additional information visit www.delawaresymphony.org or call 302-656-7442