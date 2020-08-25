Delaware’s 2020 Chautauqua tent shows to be virtual



DOVER — Due to uncertainty involving the continued impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs decided that its 22nd annual Chautauqua tent shows, “Women’s Work: Campaigning for Social Change”, would not be conducted in front of a live audience but would instead be conducted in a virtual format Sept. 10, 11, 19 and 20.

According to the new format, the events will still take place on those dates but without a live audience. Instead, activities will be streamed live via Zoom. Additional information about Chautauqua activities will be issued to as it becomes available and will be posted on the Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs, Zwaanendael Museum and New Castle Court House Museum websites and social media accounts.

Calls for information can also be made to the Zwaanendael Museum at 645-1148 or the New Castle Court House Museum at 323-4453.