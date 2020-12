NEWARK — The Resident Ensemble Players (REP), the professional acting company at the University of Delaware, presents a new audio presentation of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol”, adapted by Sara Valentine and Michael Boudewyns.

This free audio production will be available for streaming online through Dec. 25, through the Resident Ensemble Players’ website www.rep.udel.edu and broadcast on WVUD radio 91.3 FM and at www.wvud.org.