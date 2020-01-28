Dierks Bentley to play Delaware State Fair; Kershaw headlines Quillen show

HARRINGTON — Country superstar Dierks Bentley will play this year’s Delaware State Fair while the Roots & Boots Tour featuring Sammy Kershaw, Aaron Tippin and Collin Raye will perform at the Quillen Arena on June 13.

Multi-platinum singer/songwriter Mr. Bentley is slated to perform at the M&T Bank Grandstand for the 2020 Delaware Lottery Summer Concert Series on Saturday, July 25.

While earning 17 career No. 1s, he has garnered nominations from the ACM, CMA, Grammy and Billboard Music Awards. He has also served as a Grand Ole Opry member for over a decade.

Mr. Bentley previously played the fair in 2009 and 2013.

Tickets range from $52 to $99 (plus ticket fee) or upgrade to VIP tickets for $150. Gates open at 6:30 p.m., show starts at 7:30.

Previously announced TobyMac will appear at the M&T Bank Grandstand on Tuesday, July 28 at 7:30 p.m..

This year’s Delaware State News will run July 23 to Aug. 1.

The Delaware State Fair VIP Package will be available for purchase for both shows.

A VIP concert experience package is highlighted with VIP parking, gate admission, $10 food or drink voucher for use at the Roost or Loft, early entry into the venue, a pit or premium track seat and access to the Loft VIP area with air-conditioned restrooms, cash bar, free water and soda and a concert view never before seen from the track section at the M&T Bank Grandstand.

More information on the DSF VIP Packages is available at www.delawarestatefair.com.

The Quillen Arena will play host to three of the biggest acts in the 90’s country genre with Mr. Kershaw, Mr. Raye and Mr. Tippin. on Saturday, June 13.

Tickets range from $25 to $60 (plus ticket fee). Gates open at 6 p.m. with the show starting at 7.

Tickets both shows will go on sale Friday at noon and can be purchased online at www.delawarestatefair.com, or by calling eTix at 1-800-514-3849.

Firefly lineup

In other local entertainment news, the lineup for this year’s Firefly Music Festival will be announced today at 10 a.m., officials say.

Visit DelawareStateNews.net to get the full rundown.

The Firefly Music Festival at the Woodlands of Dover is set for June 18-21.