DMHOA announces October conference call meeting



LEWES — On Oct. 26, Delaware Manufactured Home Owners Association will hold their monthly general membership meeting by conference call. DMHOA is a nonprofit organization and the only legislative advocate representing the interests of manufactured housing homeowners living on leased land in Delaware.

To join, dial in number: 978-990-5000, access code is 907460#.For best reception, a land line is suggested. Meeting call starts promptly at 6:30 p.m. and open to anyone living in manufactured housing on leased land. For more information visit dmhoa.org or call 945-2122.