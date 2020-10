DOVER — The Dover Downtown Rotary Club meets Mondays at Fraizer’s Restaurant for lunch at 12:15 p.m. The club’s members include working and retired men and women, from a variety of professions and interests. The club focuses on supporting the Downtown Dover community with activities and service projects. For questions and to visit for lunch, contact President Justin Strickland @ jstrickland@lwinsurance.com, or call 674-3500, ext 231.