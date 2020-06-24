Dover Downtown Rotary to hold Monday lunch meetings

DOVER — The Dover Downtown Rotary Club meets for lunch Mondays at 12:15 p.m. at Fraizer’s Restaurant. The club’s members include (but is not limited to) local business owners, professionals, coaches, realtors, technical specialists, and DAFB service-members and recently retired professionals.

The club focuses on supporting the Downtown Dover community with activities and service projects. Their next meeting is scheduled for July 13.

To visit for lunch, contact President Justin Strickland @ jstrickland@lwinsurance.com, or call 674-3500, ext 231.