Dover’s Capital Holiday Celebration set for Dec. 4

DOVER — The Capital Holiday Celebration is still happening this year with a twist.

Due to the added restrictions announced by the Governor’s Office in the face of the pandemic’s recent spike, plans for the Capital Holiday Celebration have been reworked. The city of Dover will still welcome the holiday season with many of the same elements as have become tradition, but some of them will be presented in a new way to ensure the safety of everyone.

The official start of the holiday season for Dover residents will take place Dec. 4. Events to share holiday cheer and opportunities to catch the Christmas spirit will begin at 2 p.m. and run through 8 p.m. Activities will not all take place in one location, but all over the downtown area.

Mayor Robin R. Christiansen will light the city’s Christmas Tree at 6 pm in front of City Hall. This event will be livestreamed on Facebook. Non-perishable donations for area food pantries can be brought to the truck parked across from the library on Federal Street from 2 to 6 p.m.

Also, from 2 to 6 p.m., the team at the Dover Public Library will be providing three different children’s Grab ‘n Go Craft Kits for attendees to take home and create. The bags will be handed out – first come, first served – on the Loockerman Street side of the building.

Attendees will also be encouraged to participate in a StoryWalk connected to the Merchants’ Holiday Window Contest. Each window will be decorated around the theme “Holiday Wishes” based on the children’s book “The Wish Tree Written” by Kyo Maclear and illustrated by Chris Turnham. Participants will be able to view each window while reading pages from the book. nce a holiday story!

Santa Claus will be taking a short break from making his list and checking it twice so that he can make his presence known at the event. While social distancing rules will prevent children from visiting Santa up close and sitting on his lap, Santa will be riding around town, waving and spreading good cheer.

Children of all ages are invited to write a letter to Santa and bring it to the event with a special mailbox located in the children’s section of the library. It will be ready to collect the letters and have them delivered directly to Santa — no stamp required.

Many of the downtown merchants will be open for evening shopping until 8 p.m. To learn about the Capital Key Card program, visit www.downtowndoverpartnership. Shoppers will also be able to view the holiday windows that are entered in the Merchants’ Holiday Window Contest.

The Dover-based jazz fusion band, The Fig Tree, will be on hand on Loockerman Street to provide music from 5 to 7 p.m.

Stay tuned for more information and details to follow in the Delaware State News.