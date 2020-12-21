Downtown Milford to hold online storytime with Santa

MILFORD — Downtown Milford Inc. is bringing the holiday spirit online this Christmas Eve.

At 5 p.m. Thursday, children from Milford and around the world will be able to see Santa Claus read, “’Twas the Night Before Christmas,” via a video posted on DMI’s Facebook page.

“It’s Santa’s favorite Christmas story,” said Nina Pletcher, the head of DMI’s promotions committee.

She said the video is about four-and-a-half minutes.

Mr. Claus, aka Causey Mansion’s Joey Phillips, got some help from one of his elves named Jingle, otherwise known as Sidrina Ruczynski.

Ms. Pletcher said this online story time is a new innovation for the COVID-19 era.

“This was actually an add-on activity based on our abbreviated Santa House experience,” she said. “We announced this as an activity just to enhance the experience for DMI.”

Ms. Pletcher said people are still excited about Christmas despite the pandemic.

“People are still trying to live the spirit,” she said. “It’s just different this year.”

Ms. Pletcher said DMI has received lots of letters for Mr. Claus at the mailbox in front of the Santa House, the small ornate building on Walnut Street where Santa has traditionally met with local children, and that they are still accepting mail.

“The kids that have been through the (drivethrough) have taken the postcards we’ve given them and filled them out and put them back in the mailbox,” she said.

Those interested in hearing Santa’s rendition of “’Twas the Night Before Christmas” will be able to access the video at https://www.facebook.com/downtownmilfordinc on Thursday.