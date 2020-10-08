Drive-thru Trick or Treating, drive-in movie highlights Halloween in Frankford

FRANKFORD – Traditional Trick or Treat in the Town of Frankford is cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We decided to not have a town-sponsored door-to-door trick or treat,” said Greg Welch, president of Frankford Town Council, which made its decision at its Oct. 5 meeting.

Halloween will still be celebrated in Frankford with not one, but two “spooktacular” events on Oct. 31, provided by Envision Frankford.

From 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Envision Frankford will host drive-thru Trick or Treating at the Frankford Volunteer Fire Company parking lot.

After that goodie-gathering event, the Halloween scene will shift to Frankford Town Park for a feature movie: “Hotel Transylvania 3 – Summer Vacation.” The movie will start at 7 p.m.

This Halloween showing follows Envision Frankford’s successful drive-in movie, “Trolls World Tour” back in August.

For additional details forthcoming in the weeks ahead, visit Envision Frankford’s Facebook page.

Envision Frankford, a joint community committee committed to making town events exciting and enjoyable, consists of several local churches, the Frankford Public Library and the Frankford Volunteer Fire Department and Ladies Auxiliary.