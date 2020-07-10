Drive-up Pet Food Pantry at Big Oak Park

SMYRNA — Big Oak Park, at 417 Big Oak Road in Smyrna, will be the site for a Drive-Up Pet Food Pantry on Thursday, July 30, from 1 until 3 p.m. Hosted by the Delaware Humane Association, Faithful Friends Animal Society and the Delaware SPCA, pet owners in need of dog food, cat food, and cat litter are invited to attend the pantry.

Attendees are asked to remain in their vehicle and have the trunk or hatch open for staff and volunteers to distribute. Since supplies are limited, the event may end earlier than 3 p.m.