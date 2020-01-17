ecarte dance theatre slates winter concert

ecarte dancers Lisa Scott, left, and Tricia Massey will take part in Saturday night’s winter concert in the Education/Humanities Theatre of Delaware State University. Tickets may be purchased at the door. (Submitted photo)

DOVER — ecarte dance theatre will present its winter concert at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Education/Humanities Theatre of Delaware State University. The modern dance and contemporary ballet company will premiere six works choreographed by artistic director Judith Engelgau and ballet mistress Tricia Massey.

The novice company, ages 3-10, and apprentice company will perform “Wonder by Wonder,” with musical segments from the soundtrack of “Aladdin.” Selections from the soundtrack were composed by Alan Menken, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. The novice and apprentice groups will also dance in “The Way You Shine”, with music by Michael Buble, Keith Urban and Brandi Carlile.

Ballet mistress Tricia Massey has choreographed “On the Seventh Day,” a contemporary piece featuring senior company dancers and music written by Leonard Cohen and performed by 2CELLOS.

“Living Messengers,” choreographed by Ms. Engelgau to the jazz music of Thomas A. Dorsey and Joey Alexander, is a joyous and reverent tribute to the late Elijah Cummings. It is a modern work danced by the ecarte senior company.

The final segment of the concert includes a classical pointe piece, “Without, Within,” danced to music from Beethoven by Tricia Massey and Lisa Scott. “Moving Sea” is performed to selections from the movie “A Star is Born” by senior company members Diane Beish, Kim Haggard, Ms. Massey, Ms. Scott, and Ms. Engelgau with apprentices Gabrielle Beish, Rachel Mallamace and Tessa Rosan

ecarte would like to welcome the visually impaired community by presenting a Sensory Seminar prior to the performance. All those interested in participating should call 734-3965 for further information.

Tickets, $15 adults, $12 students and senior citizens, may be purchased at the box office the evening of the performance. Group discount rates are available with prior request.

This program is supported, in part, by a grant from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.

