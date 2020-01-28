Eilish, Rage Against the Machine and Halsey to headline Firefly Music Festival

DOVER – Multi Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter Billie Eilish, rockers Rage Against the Machine, Halsey, Khalid, Blink 182, the Eastern Shore’s own Maggie Rogers, Cage the Elephant, Illenium and Run the Jewels will headline this year’s Firefly Music Festival, officials announced Tuesday.
Firefly Music Festival will take place June 18 – 21 at the Woodlands of Dover.
Ms. Eilish, 18, made history at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards Sunday by becoming the first woman to take home the four biggest awards: record, album, song and best new artist. She also won best pop vocal album. Cage the Elephant also took home an award with best rock album.
Ms. Rogers, a native of Easton, Maryland, went to St. Andrew’s School in Middletown.
Other names on the lineup include David Lee Roth, Chvrches, Big Boi, The Struts, Blink-182 and rapper Lil’ Dicky.
Ticket presale begins Friday at 10 a.m. with tickets on sale to the general public beginning Monday on FireflyFestival.com. Visit the Firefly website to register and receive a unique code for early access.
Four-day general admission tickets start at $299.
Firefly Music Festival 2020 Lineup in alphabetical order:
Absofacto
Anna Lunoe
Avi Kaplan
Badflower
Big Boi
Big Wild
Billie Eilish
Blackbear
Blink-182
Boys Noize
Bryce Vine
Cage the Elephant
Cash Cash
Cat Dealers
Choir! Choir! Choir!
CHVRCHES
Clozee
Cold War Kids
Conan Gray
Cray
Cub Sport
David Lee Roth
Dayglow
Devon Gilfillian
Diplo
Dominic Fike
Don Toliver
Eliza & The Delusionals
Gashi
Grandson
Grouplove
Haiku Hands
Halsey
Hugel
Illenium
Illiterate Light
JJ Wilde
K.Flay
Kali Uchis
Khalid
Leif Vollebekk
Leikeli47
Lil Dicky
Lil Tecca
Loud Luxury
Lucii
Maggie Rogers
Mallrat
Matt Maeson
Meute
Michigander
Missio
Neon Trees
NGHTMRE
Noah Cyrus
Noga Erez
Omar Apollo
Petit Biscuit
Rage Against the Machine
Rainbow Kitten Surprise
RDGLDGRN
RL Grime
Run the Jewels
Space Jesus
Sub Urban
Sudan Archives
The Band Camino
The Districts
The Glorious Sons
The Regrettes
The Struts
The Unlikely Candidates
Tove Lo
Trevor Daniel
Turnover
Whipped Cream
White Reaper
99 Neighbors