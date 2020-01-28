Eilish, Rage Against the Machine and Halsey to headline Firefly Music Festival

Billie Eilish, who won five Grammy awards Sunday night, will headline this year’s Firefly Music Festival. (TNS photo)

DOVER – Multi Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter Billie Eilish, rockers Rage Against the Machine, Halsey, Khalid, Blink 182, the Eastern Shore’s own Maggie Rogers, Cage the Elephant, Illenium and Run the Jewels will headline this year’s Firefly Music Festival, officials announced Tuesday.

Firefly Music Festival will take place June 18 – 21 at the Woodlands of Dover.

Ms. Eilish, 18, made history at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards Sunday by becoming the first woman to take home the four biggest awards: record, album, song and best new artist. She also won best pop vocal album. Cage the Elephant also took home an award with best rock album.

Ms. Rogers, a native of Easton, Maryland, went to St. Andrew’s School in Middletown.

Other names on the lineup include David Lee Roth, Chvrches, Big Boi, The Struts, Blink-182 and rapper Lil’ Dicky.

Ticket presale begins Friday at 10 a.m. with tickets on sale to the general public beginning Monday on FireflyFestival.com. Visit the Firefly website to register and receive a unique code for early access.

Four-day general admission tickets start at $299.

Firefly Music Festival 2020 Lineup in alphabetical order:



Absofacto

Anna Lunoe

Avi Kaplan

Badflower

Big Boi

Big Wild

Billie Eilish

Blackbear

Blink-182

Boys Noize

Bryce Vine

Cage the Elephant

Cash Cash

Cat Dealers

Choir! Choir! Choir!

CHVRCHES

Clozee

Cold War Kids

Conan Gray

Cray

Cub Sport

David Lee Roth

Dayglow

Devon Gilfillian

Diplo

Dominic Fike

Don Toliver

Eliza & The Delusionals

Gashi

Grandson

Grouplove

Haiku Hands

Halsey

Hugel

Illenium

Illiterate Light

JJ Wilde

K.Flay

Kali Uchis

Khalid

Leif Vollebekk

Leikeli47

Lil Dicky

Lil Tecca

Loud Luxury

Lucii

Maggie Rogers

Mallrat

Matt Maeson

Meute

Michigander

Missio

Neon Trees

NGHTMRE

Noah Cyrus

Noga Erez

Omar Apollo

Petit Biscuit

Rage Against the Machine

Rainbow Kitten Surprise

RDGLDGRN

RL Grime

Run the Jewels

Space Jesus

Sub Urban

Sudan Archives

The Band Camino

The Districts

The Glorious Sons

The Regrettes

The Struts

The Unlikely Candidates

Tove Lo

Trevor Daniel

Turnover

Whipped Cream

White Reaper

99 Neighbors