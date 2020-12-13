Essential workers photo exhibit at Del. Art Museum



WILMINGTON — The Delaware Art Museum will present a celebration of essential workers throughout Wilmington with a photography exhibition in the museum’s Orientation Hallway.

This photography project, “Essential Workers Photography Campaign,” created by operation technician Iz Balleto and teaching artist and curator in residence JaQuanne LeRoy, shows the faces and voices of the many people who have kept the Wilmington community going since the start of the current health crisis. It will combine portraits with personal stories of working on the front lines, exploring what essential work entails and honoring those individuals who continue to dedicate their lives to their work every day.

The museum is open every Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with hours extended to 8 p.m. on Thursdays.

Delaware Art Museum is 2301 Kentmere Parkway, Wilmington.