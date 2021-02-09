‘Exit Laughing’ set as Second Street Players’ winter comedy

MILFORD — Second Street Players will present the comedy, “Exit Laughing” by Paul Elliott with four live performances and two streaming performances.

“Exit Laughing” focuses on three southern ladies from Birmingham whose biggest highlight in life for the past 30 years has been their weekly bridge night out with the “girls.” But, when one of their foursome inconveniently dies, they do the most daring thing they’ve ever done: “borrow” the ashes from the funeral home for one last card game, and embark on the wildest, most exciting night of their lives, which just happens to involve a police raid, a stripper and a whole new way of looking at all the fun you can have when you’re truly living.

Performances will be at the Riverfront Theater, 2 S. Walnut St. in Milford. Live performance dates are Friday and Saturday, Feb. 26 and 27; and Saturday and Sunday, Mar. 6 and 7, with a curtain at 7 p.m for Friday and Saturday shows and at 2 p.m. for the Sunday show.

SSP will follow current state guidelines and all patrons will be required to wear a mask before entering the building and throughout the performance. The number of seats sold will be limited to 40 per performance due to physical distancing restrictions. Seats are $20, with a $1 discount available to seniors, students, and our members (new or renewing).

Tickets are all General Admission to facilitate state guidelines, ushers will seat each party to maintain social distancing.

SSP will also offer two “streaming” performances of the show on Sunday, Feb 28 and Friday, Mar. 5; both shows are at 7 p.m. Passes to the streaming event are available for $20 each.

To purchase tickets for a live or streaming show or for more information, visit www.secondstreetplayers.com. Patrons who need assistance with the new ticketing website or with other questions email info@secondstreetplayers.com, or leave a message for the ticket manager at (302) 228-9613.