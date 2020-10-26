Farm Bureau Foundation to hold 5K Milk Run/Walk



DOVER — The Delaware Farm Bureau Foundation is hosting its 7th annual 5K Milk Run/Walk this November to benefit the Food Bank of Delaware and the Ministry of Caring.

The event facilitated by TriSports Events was created by the New Castle County Farm Bureau to raise needed funds for the Ministry of Caring’s Milk for Children fund, which impacts children in upstate Delaware.

Funding also benefited the Middletown Neighborhood House in the past. With about 100 participants, it expanded last year to include both the Ministry of Caring and the Food Bank of Delaware’s Backpack Program, reaching children across the state.

To date, about $95,000 has been raised to benefit the Ministry of Caring’s Milk for Children Fund, the Middletown Neighborhood House and the Food Bank of Delaware’s Backpack Program.

This year’s event will be held Saturday, Nov. 21 rain or shine. Runners and walkers will gather at Buffalo Wild Wings located at 680 Bay Road in Dover with the 5K event beginning promptly at 9 a.m. before traveling the flat, scenic rural landscape of the St. Jones Isaac Branch Trail.A Healthy Kids Run begins at 8:50 a.m.

Anyone wishing to support the cause but does not want to participate as a walker or runner, can sign up as a silent hero.

Registration is $25 through Saturday, Nov. 14, or $30 after and on the day of event. To register online, visit TriSportsEvents.com. Checks can be made payable to the Delaware Farm Bureau Foundation, mailed to TriSports at 2772 Hazlettville Road, Dover, DE, 19904.