Fields to headline benefit for Watchmaker School



MIDDLETOWN — The Everett Theatre will be the venue for a fundraiser to build a unique Veterans Watchmaker School in Middletown.

“You’ll Never Walk Alone” is the theme of a Saturday, Oct. 17 fundraising concert at 7 p.m. by Broadway vocalist, pianist, actor and dancer Grace Field.

She will perform a combination of Broadway, popular and even operatic music to highlight the disabled American veterans being trained as certified watchmakers at the Veterans Watchmaker Initiative in Odessa and to raise money for a larger school in Middletown.

Reservations are required. Visit www.facebook.com/VeteransWatchmakerInitiative for a link to buy tickets for virtual attendees and a limited number of physical attendees in compliance with COVID-19 restrictions, or to make a tax-deductible contribution.

The project is estimated to cost about $5 million and will also be built with private contributions. Visit www.VeteransWatchmakerInitiative.org for information on the school.