First Friday in Dover brings sidewalk shopping and musicians

Saxophonist Grady O’Connor will be playing in front of the My Roots store off Loockerman Street during First Friday events in downtown Dover this week. (Submitted photo)

DOVER — Merchants in downtown Dover will be taking it to the sidewalks for First Friday activities this week as they round out a challenging spring and summer season due to COVID-19.

Friday, musician buskers will continue to support merchants by playing outside shops, creating an enjoyable ambiance downtown while freeing up valuable indoor shop space and allowing shoppers plenty of room to browse. Participating shops will be open until 7 p.m. this Friday, with sidewalk sales going from 4 until 7 p.m.

The Downtown Dover Partnership (DDP) Merchants Committee provides programming for this relaxed Friday evening experience with outdoor musicians lined up at retailers and restaurants.

“Value-added” will come in the way of a storefront sidewalk sale featuring special sales and promotions.

House of Coffi will be set up outdoors alongside singer and guitarist Danielle and Michael Lundin selling fresh fruit smoothies and customers will find cold refreshing drinks available while they are waiting for their orders at BnL on South Governors Avenue. Clearance and sales racks will feature clothing, jewelry, household items, vape goods and even sorority and fraternity merchandise with special promotional pricing.

The next several months will be themed First Fridays, with September beginning to incorporate poetry, outdoor painting in October, and a special holiday kick-off for all ages planned for November with the “Christmas Cartoon Trio” at the Schwartz Center. All venues support social distancing requirements and masks must be worn according to State of Delaware procedures. Activities, performers and venues may vary.

Community members are encouraged to request the new “Capital Key” card and key fob to unlock value while shopping in downtown Dover.

The program features specials and promotions in many downtown shops, not only this weekend but throughout the year, keeping the program “evergreen.”

Examples include: free dessert with purchase of an entrée at 33 West (indoor dining); 10 percent off at Forney’s Too Ltd., That Ish Boutique, SoZo, The Wedding Boutique, and My Roots; and a mani-pedi for $40 at Parris Nail Lounge (certain days apply.).

Pick up a card at participating shops, at the DDP headquarters at 101 W. Loockerman St. in the Cendel Office building and, or request it to be mailed via https://Tinyurl.com/CapitalKeyRegistration. Details of all promotional offers may also be found at that website.

Listed below are the stores, restaurants and entertainment offerings at this week’s First Friday in Dover (some venues may be open later than 7 p.m.).

Retailers:

House of Coffi, singer/guitarist Danielle & Michael Lundin

Maxine’s Fashions, saxophonist Welsey Melvin

My Roots, saxophonist Grady O’Connor

Parke Green Galleries, keyboardist Samuel Mace and singer Rashawn King

That Ish Boutique, guitarist William Thomas Moore Bentley

Tina’s Timeless Threads, and nearby Puffster and SoZo, singer/guitarist Earl Reed

Zuha Trend, guitarist Luis Figueroa

Restaurants:

33 West, singer/guitarist, Mike Miller

BnL restaurant, singer/guitarist Rick Hudson

Grey Fox, guitarist/singer Darren O’Neil