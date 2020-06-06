First State Antique Tractor Club to meet June 16

GREENWOOD — The regular meeting of the First State Antique Tractor Club will be held on June 16 at 7 p.m., at the Greenwood VFW at the corner of Governors Ave. and Mill St., Greenwood.

The club is planning their 20th annual show for September, address upcoming club business and scholarship awards. Please note, they will be practicing CDC guidelines at this meeting and ask all that are planning to attend, come with your face mask and observe social distancing. Light refreshments will be served. Contact Maralene Givens at maraleneg1@verizon.net for more information.