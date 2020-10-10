Fly Fishing Film Festival online Oct. 15



EDISON, NJ. — The International Fly Fishing Film Festival, coming virtually to New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland and Delaware at 7 p.m. on Oct. 15, features 10 films, six to 16 minutes in length, from all corners of the globe showcasing the passion, lifestyle and culture of fly fishing.

Admission to the Eastern States International Fly Fishing Film Festival is $15 and may be accessed at https://watch.eventive.org/if4us/play/5f4d343167662f0030ec688a.

Viewers may log on to the site anytime within 48 hours of the showing. Tickets will be active for seven days. One attendee will be selected to win the 2020 grand prize drawing consisting of thousands of dollars of fly-fishing gear provided by International Fly Fishing Film Festival sponsors.

For information, contact https://www.flyfilmfest.com/. In addition to the films, there will be fly fishing product give-aways and other promotions at the event.

Among the films to be screened are, “Particles and Droplets,” by Gilbert Rowley, a look at the world from a different perspective with fly fishing the catalyst; “Aurora Fontinalis,” by Intents Media, an adventurous trip after giant brook trout in the far north; “Iqaluk,” by Hooké, far northern fly-fishing adventure to Nunavik in search of Arctic Char; “The Mend”by Broc Isabelle, a father-son relationship complicated by career and responsibilities all set to a fly-fishing background; and “Nine Foot Rod,” by Dana Lattery, four fly-fishing guides embark on a trip to Oman in search of giant trevally and Indo-Pacific Permit.

Trailers for all films can be seen online at flyfilmfest.com.