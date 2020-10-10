Frankie Valli holiday tribute show in Smyrna



SMYRNA — Lights Out presents a Frankie Valli Holiday Tribute Show Dec. 5 at Smyrna Opera House at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:45 p.m.

Lights Out brings a lead singer who sounds virtually identical to Frankie Valli himself as well as their energetic, upbeat, fully choreographed show.

The show will feature the many hits of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons interspersed with the smooth Lights Out original arrangements of your favorite holiday classics.

Tickets cost $25 and can be obtained by visiting SmyrnaOperaHouse.org, calling 653-4236 or visiting the box office at 7 W. South St.